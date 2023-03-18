Tremor in Mexico: 4.2 magnitude earthquake

Preliminary information indicates that the earthquake occurred at 1:02 local time. (Infobae)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was registered in the vicinity of San José del Cabo at 1:02 local time (7:02 UTC) today, according to the National Seismological Service (SSN).

Preliminary information indicates that the epicenter of the earthquake was 132 km northeast of the city in the state of Baja California Sur and had a depth of 10 km.

In the event of significant seismic activity, the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) calls not to fall for rumors or false news and only get information from official sourcessuch as the Civil Protection authorities, both local and state, as well as federal.

after an earthquake, search your house of possible damages, use your cell phone only in case of emergency, do not light matches or candles until you make sure there is no gas leak and remember that there may be aftershocks of the earthquakeso it is important to stay alert.

You can also take the following measures before an earthquake: prepare a civil protection plan, participate in evacuation drills, find safety zones at home, school or workplace and prepare a emergency backpack.

during an earthquake keep calm and stay in a safety zone, stay away from objects that may fall; if you are in a vehicle, park and move away from buildings, trees and poles; and if you are located on the coast, stay away from the beach and take refuge in high areas.

Mexico is located in an area of ​​high geological activity, which exposes you to the constant risk of earthquakes. Proof of the above were the earthquakes of 1985 and 2017, which caused great damage, however, they have not been the largest in the country’s history, despite being one of the most present in the memory of both nationals and foreigners.

The strongest earthquake recorded in the history of what is now Mexico had its epicenter in Oaxaca. That March 28, 1787trembled with the 8.6 magnitude force. The land not only vibrated but also the sea showed its fury with a tsunami that went up to 6 kilometers beyond the coastline.

According to a study by the Center for Seismic Instrumentation and Recording (Cires) carried out in 2009 on the earthquake of March 28, 1787, large earthquakes with magnitudes of 8.6 or greater could occur in the next few years. These will have the coasts of Mexico and Central America as their epicenter, as they are located in the Guerrero Gap, which accumulates a large amount of energy.

However, a lower magnitude in a seismic event does not necessarily translate into a lower impact on buildings and infrastructure. Thus, in 1985 and 2017, the inhabitants of the capital, Mexico City, had to face the devastation caused by two earthquakes that became a watershed in their lives.

Regarding that of 1985, it occurred on September 19 of that year at 7:19 local time (13:19 UTC), with its epicenter in the state of Guerrero and a magnitude of 8.2. Since then, it was believed that nothing like it would happen again, but coincidentally, it happened again exactly 32 years later.

The 2017 outbreak was recorded at 1:14 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. UTC) with its epicenter on the borders of the states of Puebla and Morelos and left a balance of 369 deaths in the center of the country.