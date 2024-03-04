Next premiere “Cuba belongs to no one”

To the rhythm of salsa and with a lot of feeling, El Micha will dedicate his next musical premiere to his homeland which will be titled “Cuba belongs to no one”.

“Whatever they say I I am proud to be born where I was born and to be raised where I was raised. I am Cuban on March 15, salsa with sentiment for all Cubans in the world. The house is the house who forgets where he comes from…” the singer announced on his Instagram profile.

From the preview that El Micha shared, it is known that the song will arrive along with a video clip directed by director Freddy Loons in which images of the island and the reggaeton player standing out waving the Cuban flag stand out.

“Who said that the neighborhood child cannot go to his country”says the first sentence of the song, which is clearly a response from El Micha to those who criticize him for his positions regarding Cuba and recent trips to your country.