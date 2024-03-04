Jason Kelce finally confirms that he is retiring

Jason Kelce fades into the sunset after 13 seasons in the NFL with the Filadelfia Eagles . An emotional Kelce confirmed his retirement at a press conference held Monday by the Eagles.

Reports in January said the center told teammates after Philadelphia’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that he was ending his career. However, Kelce denied the report shortly after it came to light.

Kelce spent his entire career with the Eagles while earning a reputation as one of the game’s best at his position. Kelce started 193 games, earning seven Pro Bowl invitations and six first-team All-Pro selections.

Picsart_24-01-16_16-32-30-840.jpg Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce leaves the field after an NFL Wild Card Playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 32-9. AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The 36-year-old was part of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LII-winning team. Kelce lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last year in his only other Super Bowl appearance.

Kelce holds the Eagles’ franchise record for consecutive starts after starting 156 consecutive games dating back to Week 9 of the 2014 season.