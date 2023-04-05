Trend break? Microsoft scraps own port in new Surface dock

Is a trend break coming for Microsoft’s Surface machines? For years, the manufacturer has invested in its own Surface Connect port for both charging and operation, but yesterday there was a different sound in the bark. A new Surface docking station was launched then, which abandons Microsoft’s own port in favor of Thunderbolt 4.

According to The Verge will Microsoft continue to sell Surface Dock 2which fully supports those Surface devices that lack usb-c and Thunderbolt 4, but yesterday’s launch still points to an important break with support for other manufacturers’ devices.

Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock, as the new product is called, is specially adapted for Surface Laptop 5, Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 8 and the Intel version of Surface Pro 9. The dock supports transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps and charging of 96 W.

We currently do not know what the price tag will land on in Sweden, but it will cost 300 dollars when it is now launched in the United States. Nor have we received any information about a possible launch date here.