Oh dear: That’s how long we have to wait for The Last of Us season 2

Just a few days ago, the final scenes of the first season of The Last of Us flickered across our screens, when news about the second season is already coming in: Not only have the creators revealed what the second season of the HBO series is about is going to go, through an interview with Bella Ramsey, the cast of Ellie, we also now know when it’s likely to air. And that will upset many fans, because it will be some time before there is anything new to see from the mushroom post-apocalypse. But one after anonther…

That’s how long we have to wait for The Last of Us Season 2

In an interview with The Jonathan Ross Show, actress Ellie Bella Ramsey gave an update on the release of The Last of Us season 2 (buy now ) given. The actress, who has already gained notoriety through Game of Thrones, has been able to convince with the first season alongside her actor colleague Pedro Pascal in recent months. Many critics, including us in our reviews, have given the HBO series high praise.





But despite all that, the second season will be a long time coming. Although the individual episodes will probably already be written before filming begins, it could still be some time. And only when that is complete can post-production begin, which again takes many months.

At least we can draw some speculations from the interview with Bella Ramsey: For example, she reveals when the shooting of the second season will probably start: “It’s going to take a while. I think we’ll probably be shooting by the end of this year, maybe early next. So it’s likely Late 2024, early 2025“.

So if we’re lucky, we can expect new episodes by the end of next year. Whether Bella Ramsey is right remains to be seen. Maybe the scriptwriters will finish faster than expected and the shooting can start earlier? Or the post-production is delayed and we have to wait longer. All of these are factors that, of course, cannot be calculated in advance.

That’s what season two will be about

The creators of The Last of Us, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman have also repeatedly spoken out over the past few days as to what season two will be about. First of all, it’s already certain that Bella Ramsey will return as Ellie. According to the creators, she is now the same age as Ellie in The Last of Us: Part 2.

And yes, we should already know the plot in principle: Just as season one of the HBO series treats the first part of the game, season two will retell the story of the second part. It is interesting, however, that the makers probably assume that there will also be a third season.

Also popular with PC games readers PCG Podcast 24: Resi 4, Dead Island 2 & The Last of Us Finale Episode 24 of the PC Games Podcast covers three mega topics, the Resident Evil 4 remake, Dead Island 2 and the HBO series The Last of Us. The Last of Us : Backstage – funny pictures from the shoot To wrap up The Last of Us, the people involved have released several images that allow us to take a peek behind the scenes!

So season two will only tell part of the story of part two. And that’s understandable, since part two was a significantly longer game than part one. The casting of other characters from the game, such as Ellie’s antagonist Abby, is not yet known. So here’s the question for you: Who would you like to see as Abby? And how excited are you for season two of The Last of Us? Feel free to write that in the comments!

Source: Independent