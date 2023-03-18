PlayStation Store Discounts: three games for less than 9 euros to buy right away

This summer Sony has immacabilly renewed the selection of the promotions of the PlayStation Store, getting in the same number of other video games at discounted prices. Ce n’è per tutti i gusti e per ogni tasca, ma per i nostri immancabili consigli per gli acquisti del weekend abbiamo deciso di selezionare three video games for less than 9 euro.

Prey (PS4) – 7.49 euro

A few months from the launch of Redfall, which will be an exclusive Xbox and PC, I saw that I will recover the precedent and exceptional work of Arkane Austin, Prey, discount on request 7.49 euro. Perfect point of encounter between Dishonored, Bioshock and Deus Ex, it is an immersive sim in first person depth and stratification.Caratterizzata gives a sopraffino level design, the adventure is set in its Talos I, space station in orbit around the Moon sulla quale if risvegliata an alien minaccia. It is also available in the catalog of PlayStation Plus Extra, since seven subscriptions to the potete giocarci service do not have any additional cost.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Deluxe Edition (PS4) – 8.99 euro

Restiamo fedeli a Bethesda ma ci spostiamo negli studi svedesi di MachineGames per portare alla vostra attenzione Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Deluxe Edition, an old-school FPS with a strong narrative component. The story tells of William “BJ” Blazkowicz, who personally saw the use of the game in the attempt to save the Nazi minaccia if he sided with the Resistance, porta there looks ancient and powerful technology and scatena the Second American Revolution. Il suo viaggio will carry you one volta oltre la Terra, giving life to a testosterone concentrate and epic narrative. The Deluxe Edition also includes three DLCs of the story Gunslinger Joe’s Adventure, I diary of the Agent Silent Death and The deed of Captain Wilkins.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap (PS4 and PS5) 7.99 euro

We completely changed generate with Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap at 7.99 euro, a cult prize by SEGA Master System impreziosito da splendid animations create by hand, a giocabilità ricalibrata and a riorchestrato audio sottofondo. The protagonist Umano (for the occasione affiancato dalla new entry Umana) has been transformed into a monstrosity between humans and a lucertola, and the only way to recover its normal form is to find the Cross Salamander, a magical oggetto Capace di spezzare le maledizioni. Da questo incipit ignite piede de un’avventura ricca d’azione in a 2D world strongly interconnected, nonché popolato da mostri ed esotici draghi. I nostalgici tra voi saranno congratulations if I know that it is possible to go to the graphics in 8-bit at any time. Two separate versions are available on the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5, subject to any purchase.

Cosa ne pensate dei nostri consigli? If other interesting videos are available at discounted prices, don’t hesitate to let us know about us and the rest of the Everyeye community, leaving a comment in line with this news!