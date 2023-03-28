Trick: This is how money is returned when shopping

Collect vouchers and save money while shopping in the supermarket: this is possible with a supermarket chain. What conditions you must meet.

The most important things at a glance

Supermarket customers are usually only credited with money when shopping if they have returned their returnable bottles and redeemed the deposit voucher. Kaufland pays its customers money in three other cases – the time factor plays a decisive role.

Possibility 1: Freshness guarantee

Anyone who discovers products on the Kaufland shelves when shopping that have already passed their best-before date should put them in their shopping cart and go to the information desk. Because Kaufland gives every customer who discovers food that is no longer durable a shopping voucher worth 2.50 euros. The reason: the so-called freshness guarantee. So if you pay attention, you will be rewarded.

Option 2: fresh food counter

According to its own statements, Kaufland attaches great importance to advice – especially at the fresh food counter. However, this can mean a longer waiting time for the other customers. In order to soothe tempers, the supermarket chain offers its customers compensation here too: Anyone who has to wait longer than five minutes for advice at the deli counter can request a shopping voucher worth EUR 2.50.

Option 3: checkout

There is also compensation for a longer waiting time at the checkout. “If you wait longer than five minutes, when not all cash registers are open, we will give you a 2.50 euro shopping voucher,” explains Kaufland on its website.

How to get compensation

Customers who have had to stand in line at the fresh food counter or at the checkout for a longer period of time must go to the information desk after their purchase. There, the employee on duty asks his colleagues at the fresh food counter or the cash register whether the waiting time is actually as long as the customer stated. If the answer is yes, the customer receives the corresponding voucher.

