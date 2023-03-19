Trump accuses Biden of having a role in the investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office

Washington, Mar 19 (EFE).- Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) accused his successor, Joe Biden, this Sunday of being involved in the investigation against him by the Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office, within the framework of which plans to be arrested this Tuesday.

“Biden wants to pretend he has nothing to do with the Manhattan District Attorney’s assault on democracy when, in fact, he has ‘filled’ the prosecutor’s office with people from the Department of Justice,” he said on his social network, Truth Social. , the same one from which he announced his eventual arrest yesterday and from which he urged the protest.

The Manhattan investigation, which has lasted almost 5 years, focuses on a payment of $130,000 to porn actress Stormy Daniels allegedly in exchange for her silence about a sexual relationship during the election campaign that ended up taking him to the White House in 2017. .

Trump alleged that a senior official from the Washington Department of Justice, in reference to Democratic prosecutor Alvin Bragg, is the one who is leading the “witch hunt” against him receiving orders from the capital.

Bragg himself, head of the New York Attorney’s Office, told his employees today that his office will not be intimidated by the former Republican president’s calls for protest if he is impeached.

One of the White House spokesmen, John Kirby, also said this Sunday that although he is not aware that there have been security threats related to Trump’s appeal, the authorities are monitoring the emergence of possible protests.

“We always control the situation as best we can. And obviously we don’t want there to be violence, certainly not to the extreme of what we saw on January 6, 2021, he said on Fox, referring to the assault on the Capitol, before which Trump had also urged his supporters to demonstrate. against the results of the elections in which he was defeated by Biden.