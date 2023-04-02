Trump boasts of “never having had as much support and love as now” – Hola News

New York, Apr 2 (EFE).- Former President Donald Trump, accused of irregular payment to the porn actress Stormy Daniels and who must appear next Tuesday before the New York judge handling the case, boasted this Sunday of “no have never had as much support and love as now.”

On his Truth Social network, Trump wrote that such support is actually “against the radical leftists, rioters, extortionists, political scoundrels and thugs who are tearing our country apart.”

Earlier, he had posted yet another petition to raise funds for his re-election campaign, a petition aimed expressly at the wealthy: “If you’ve done well, which was made possible by the big policies of the Trump Administration,” he says, in third person- send your contribution to donaldjtrump.com,” he writes.

On Friday it was learned that the Trump campaign had raised $4 million in just 24 hours, the hours after his indictment became known.

A quarter of that million dollars came from new benefactors, the organization explained in a statement on Friday, adding that the average amount of donations was $34, which suggests that there have been a large number of small donors. .

The newspaper The New York Times points out precisely in an article today that “Trump flourishes in the brilliance of his impeachment”, and that contrary to other people who can be seriously damaged by knowing that they are going to be tried, the former president “raises money, promotes his campaign and strives to reduce the case to a thriller.”

The former president published a statement on Sunday morning in which he released a survey that favors his electoral interests, after months ago he announced his intention to compete for the Republican nomination.

The poll highlights that former President Trump maintains a significant lead over his opponents in the Republican primaries, and also over Joe Biden.

Out of 14 possible Republican primary candidates, former President Trump leads with 51% of the vote, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 21%, former Vice President Mike Pence with 6% and Nikki Haley with 4%, while everyone else has 2% or less.

In a poll from last January prepared by his organization, Trump led with 43%, followed by DeSantis with 31%, so Trump’s advantage has gone from 12 points to 30 points.

The poll, based on a sample of 1,000 likely voters for the 2024 general election and conducted on behalf of Donald Trump’s campaign for president, was completed over a two-day period on March 31 and April 1.

The poll was conducted after media reports that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg planned to indict former President Trump.

According to a Fox News poll last Thursday, Trump leads the second best placed for the Republican nomination, DeSantis, by 30 points, with 54% of the vote compared to 24%.