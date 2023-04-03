Argentina will freeze Chinese projects in exchange for US support from the IMF

The solo meeting between Alberto Fernández and Joseph Biden in the Oval Room lasted 20 minutes, but it was enough for both leaders to talk about institutional stability in Latin America, the need to consolidate a strategic relationship between our country and the United States, the impact of the drought on the fulfillment of the goals agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and “China’s geopolitical offensive on the country”, which has the White House very concerned.

China, considered by the United States as its global enemy, is promoting structural initiatives in Argentina that worry the administration of President Joseph Biden. The North American president assured that he “understands the financial need of the Argentine Central Bank” to use the swap of 18,500 million dollars granted by Xi Jinping, for which “he does not object to the commercial relationship between the two countries.”they explain in the White House.

Biden pledged his support for Argentina in the negotiations with the Monetary Fund.

However, show their resistance to China claiming control of the waterway, offering planes to the Air Force and building nuclear power plants in the province of Buenos Aires. The US government understands that “if that happened, China would manage the most important commercial shipping lane in the southern cone, it would become an arms supplier to Argentina and it would manage a significant portion of the country’s nuclear energy.”

The Argentine president thanked Biden for the support of the National Security Council for the negotiations that Argentina undertook with the IMFspecifically Jake Sullivan and Juan González, who “appeased the technocratic gaze of the United States Secretary of the Treasurysaid the spokesmen of the meeting.

Alberto Fernández and Joseph Biden met alone at the White House.

Alberto Fernández cited figures on the agricultural tragedy that Argentina is experiencing as a result of the drought, “he ratified his willingness to meet the goals agreed with the IMF”, and reiterated his request for help in the case that the organism multilateral credit “I did not understand the economic crisis that Argentina is going through”. Biden said yes, which also made it very clear that “the government of our country will freeze the structural projects that China intended to implement in Argentina.”