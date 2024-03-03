Trump wins Republican primaries in Idaho and Michigan

Donald Trump obtains two new electoral victories by being declared the winner of the primary elections in Idaho and Michigan.

The former president has emerged victorious in every primary election so far.

The only remaining Republican opponent is former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

She has vowed to stay in the race until more than a dozen states vote on Super Tuesday, which is this Tuesday, March 5.

Both Republican candidates are campaigning this weekend to get votes.

President Biden is also campaigning in the Democratic primary.

