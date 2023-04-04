Mexico City.- Something as basic as a PCR test, the type of tests that have been done so much during these pandemic years, could be enough to prevent cancer.

Specifically, uterine cancer, whose development is closely linked to the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), which is what in this case is sought to be detected by means of a test.

“It is a pelvic exploration with a vaginal mirror, and the sample of the uterine body is taken”, details in a telephone interview the doctor Patricia Ortega, head of the Laboratory of Cytology of the General Regional Hospital of León.

“It is, like, how to take a Pap smear”, illustrates the academic of the University of Guanajuato and ex-resident of the Mexican Academy of Cytopatology, about a procedure that only takes a few minutes.

Si bien, reports the expert, the possibility of autotoma is being studied so that if the women themselves recojan a sample of secretion to which the PCR test is applied, for the moment what there is is the traditional method in it office, quite effective to detect the presence of the strains of HPV with greater oncogenic potential, and decir, capable of producing cancer.

“We know that having HPV 16 gives you more risk of having uterine cancer 300 times”, says Ortega, in the framework of the World Day for the Prevention of this type of cancer, celebrated on the 26th of March.

A cancer that occurs when the healthy cells of the uterine body -the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina- develop mutations in their DNA that make them grow and multiply disproportionately to form a tumor.

Cancerous cells, in addition, invade surrounding tissues, and can also detach from a tumor to spread -metastasis- to other parts of the body.

And yet preventable, the so-called cervical cancer, regrettably, persists in Mexico as the second cause of mortality in women from cancer, just behind breast cancer. Partly because it is a silent neoplasm, where there are no symptoms or signs until advanced stages.

Also because of the aforementioned relationship with HPV, one of the most frequent sexually transmitted infections. Lo cual añade a factor of complexity of a more bien social nature linked to prejudices and educational minsters.

“Unfortunately, all of this is very mythologized, because nobody wants to talk about sexual health”, points out Ortega, so that it’s not fortuitous to see that while breast cancer can be announced publicly, the uterine body is more well reserved.

“Everything is tied to the stigma that, well, ‘you have VPH and you are promiscuous’. And that is false”, the doctor remarked. “Con sólo tener una sola pareja, con eso puedes tener para contagiarte”.

Even the virus could have been contracted in the first sexual intercourse during adolescence -as usually happens-, and remain latent or kept at bay by the body’s defenses over time.

Something positive is the existence of the vaccine against HPV, part of the National Vaccine Program since 2012, with which 13 and 14 year old girls are immunized, as implemented by the IMSS in the CDMX since the end of 2022. Until the 21st of fever past sumaban 92 thousand 700 vaccines supplied.

“It is known that they (those under 15 years old) are more effective because they have not started sexual relations”, explains Ortega. “Unfortunately, the resources do not reach to vaccinate the poorest population”.

It should be noted that in 2017 the public health system applied 2 million 408 thousand 479 vaccines against HPV, in 2019 the figure decreased to a million 436 thousand 645 vaccines; for 2020, 298 thousand 686 vaccines will be applied, and in 2021, only 94 thousand 907 (REFORM 11/02/2022).

This makes it difficult for the country to adhere to the WHO 90-70-90 strategy to eradicate cervical cancer, which plans 90 percent of vaccination coverage, in addition to 70 percent of women tested with high-quality tests, and 90% of diagnosed cancers treated in a timely manner.

“If you don’t have a strengthened campaign and if you don’t prevent this, the country can sell us mucho very expensive having this type of women with all the morbidity that they cause (cancer), and the social problem.

“Because uterine cancer is nothing but a health problem, it is a problem of gender equity, economic equity, lack of access to health services”, subraya Ortega.

The recommendation of the specialist is, in addition to looking for vaccination, the medical analyzes will be carried out as dictated by the Official Mexican Standard (NOM-014-SSA2-1994): from 25 to 34 years old, Papanicolaou; and from 35 to 64 years old, a study of HPV detection through PCR tests.

“We always had the habit of doing a Pap smear each year, but now it has been seen that it is not necessary. The Official Mexican Standard, which is supported by many epidemiological studies worldwide and locally, has found that the best formula is that of the 25 At 34 years old, the woman performs an annual Pap smear in the first two years, and then every three years

“Y, from 35 to 64 years old, an HPV detection test. If you know that if this test is negative, you have to do it until five years later”, emphasizes the doctor. “Esto facilitates women so much going to the doctor, so many tests”.