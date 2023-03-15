Turkey: a river of mud submerges Sanliurfa, in an area already affected by earthquakes

This is a new ordeal after the powerful devastating earthquake of February 6: images on social networks show the insane floods this Wednesday March 15 in the city of Sanliurfa, in the south-east of Turkey, which transformed the streets into rivers and submerged highways and cars. The cause is heavy rainfall.

The first report shows at least ten dead, in Sanliurfa, but also in the neighboring province of Adiyaman, also hit by these bad weather. Nine people, on the one hand, lost their lives in the city of Sanliurfa, among them five Syrian nationals found dead in the basement of a building, and two others are missing, according to the official Turkish news agency Anadolu.

The sequel after the ad

Earthquake in Turkey: outpouring of solidarity for this grief-stricken father, photographed holding his daughter’s hand

On the other hand, one person died, and three are currently wanted in the neighboring province of Adiyaman, also affected by heavy rains. The victim was inside a container converted into emergency accommodation when she was trapped in the waters, Anadolu said.

A waterfront hospital

Many quake survivors have been temporarily housed in tent and container villages in Turkey’s eleven quake-hit provinces. Images taken on Wednesday showed avenues in Sanliurfa transformed into brownish torrents carrying cars and trucks.

A video circulating on social networks shows a hospital in Sanliurfa with its feet in the water.

Other images, filmed in the province of Malatya, neighboring that of Adiyaman, also show the water rising around the white tents where survivors of the powerful earthquake of February 6 have taken refuge.

The human toll of this earthquake exceeds 50,000 dead according to the latest assessment from the authorities, according to which 13.5 million people have been affected.