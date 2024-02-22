TVE announces the retirement of Ana Blanco

Ana Blanco retires after more than three decades of experience at TVE. The public entity has announced this news through a statement, which states that the communicator’s last dance will be next February 24 to present Weekly report, program in which she is linked after leaving Telediario de La 1. The early retirement, which the journalist has taken, will become effective next March 29.

RTVE highlights the legacy that Ana Blanco leaves in the Corporation, a house to which she will remain linked forever. With rigor and professionalism as the main hallmarks of her identity, Ana Blanco has presented the Telediario for more than three decades in almost all of its time slots, and has participated in many of TVE’s special programs, as well as in debates and news programs on the numerous electoral calls.

An impeccable journalistic career that has been recognized with a list of awards, among which are the Antena de Oro, Premio Ondas, Premio de la Academia de Televisin, TP de Oro, Premio del Club Internacional de Prensa, Premio de comunicacin Manuel Alonso Visedo, Premio Nacional de Periodismo Pedro Antonio de Alarcn, y el Micrfono de Oroamong other awards.

Ana Blanco’s career

Ana Blanco (Bilbao, 1960) began her journalistic career with the help of The main 40as a scholarship holder, after completing the Master in Journalism from the School of El Pas. At the end of the 80s he moved to Madrid, where he found a new radio challenge in Radio 16, where he stayed for two years. Thanks to a friend’s advice, The communicator appeared at a casting organized by TVE to find presenters for the news programsand after four days she was already hired.

His debut on TVE was in 1990 to present the Weekend News with Francine Glvez. A year later, he moved to The 2 to present the afternoon news. There he met another great face of journalism, such as Matas Prats. In 1998, he settled on Telediario 1 of the public network, replacing Almudena Ariza, until 2013. Then I went to the night edition of La 1 newsa position he held for five years.

On July 15, 2022, he presented TVE’s Newscast for the last time to put an end to his 33-year career. This is not all, the journalist copresents Weekly report with Pepa Bueno, Lorenzo Mil, David Cantero, Ana Pastor or María Casado, among others. In fact, he returned to this program when he announced his goodbye to the news, although he will say goodbye on February 24 forever.