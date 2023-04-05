Twitter Blue falling short of expectations? Estimated membership is only 4%

O Twitter recently completed the global launch of the Blue subscription and, according to data verified by Bloombergit seems that adherence to the service has been left to be desired.

The publication states that only 4% of people who visited the site dedicated to Twitter Blue in the last month actually decided to subscribe to the service. It is estimated that, in March, around 116 people subscribed to Blue.

Still, that’s a 40% increase over Twitter Blue’s total membership, which in February stood at 290,000 people.

