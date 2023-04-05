Dragon Ball: On Akira Toriyama's 68th birthday we remember this unpublished video in which he appears drawing Goku

April 5, 2023

Happy birthday to teacher Akira Toriyama. The creator of Dragon Ball, the most popular manga and anime in the world, arrived on April 5, 2023 at 68 years of life. Therefore, we celebrate it with an unpublished video in which you can see how he draws Goku.

Dragon Ball is his best-known work and consequently Goku is his most popular character, even if he is not his favorite – he has repeatedly said that he feels identified with Piccolo.

