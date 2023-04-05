Dragon Ball: On Akira Toriyama’s 68th birthday we remember this unpublished video in which he appears drawing Goku

Happy birthday to teacher Akira Toriyama. The creator of Dragon Ball, the most popular manga and anime in the world, arrived on April 5, 2023 at 68 years of life. Therefore, we celebrate it with an unpublished video in which you can see how he draws Goku.

Dragon Ball is his best-known work and consequently Goku is his most popular character, even if he is not his favorite – he has repeatedly said that he feels identified with Piccolo.

However, no one can take away the immense popularity that Goku has throughout the world. Anywhere you consult you will always find someone who knows or knows the Saiyan raised on Earth.

In the video we share in this review, courtesy of Dragon Ball Perfect Shots, Akira Toriyama’s hands appear in the process of drawing Goku. He starts with the black lines to mark the character and little by little he begins to color the clothes.

For this drawing, the sensei chose the adult Goku that appears in Dragon Ball Z. His orange clothes, dark blue boots and electric blue details on his shirt, wristbands and belt appear in the illustration.

During the video, the impressive talent that Akira Toriyama has for drawing is notorious. At no time does he go outside the lines or miss any color.