Two dead children and an alleged suicide attempt on the Miami-Dade highway

MIAMI .- Two minors were declared muertos in a hospital Friday morning after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle on Interstate 95 in northwest Miami -Dade.

The children’s mother, who was driving the vehicle, survived after jumping from a bridge onto adjacent train tracks, according to authorities.

According to the police, the minors would be a boy and a girlbetween three and four years old.

Miami-Dade police received 911 calls reporting unconscious children in the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Turnpike extension.

Despite the efforts of lifeguards, the children were pronounced dead at Jackson North Medical Centerpolice sources said.

Although she survived the impact of the fall, the children’s mother was in critical condition and was receiving measured care at the HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

The cause of the children’s deaths has not been revealed by investigators assigned to the case.

The news generated comments in the area of ​​​​the incident. Some people said that it was possibly a suicide attempt by the woman and an alleged homicide. before making the fatal decision.

Police have not confirmed those speculations and have not provided additional details about the case.

The incident affected traffic on I-95 in Miami-Dade for several hours.