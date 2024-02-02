Two students stabbed at school in Queens – 3 arrested

Two students at a high school in Queens were stabbed Thursday afternoon, according to police reports.

Three students are in custody for the incident, which happened at Martin Van Buren High School on Hillside Avenue in Queens Village. Two of them are 17 years old and one is 16. One of the 17-year-olds has been charged with assault and the other with criminal possession of a weapon. No charges have been filed against the 16-year-old.

The attack occurred inside the educational campus at around 1:30 in the afternoon.

A 17-year-old student was stabbed in the stomach and another of the same age was stabbed in the shoulder.

Both are expected to survive, police have not yet confirmed their identities and it is unclear what led to the stabbing.

There are no metal detectors at the school, according to school security sources, who also say there was a gun but no shots were reported.

The gun was seized from the student accused of possession of a weapon.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Education issued a statement saying that “the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. And that the authorities immediately responded to the incident.”

Police are currently continuing to investigate the incident.