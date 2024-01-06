Tyreek Hill gives good news to the Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS-. The receiver of the Dolphins de Miami, Tyreek Hill returned to practice on Friday, two days after a fire at his home in southern Florida .

Hill was practicing Wednesday when he was notified of the fire at his home, located in Southwest Ranches, about 30 miles northwest of Miami. He was given a personal day on Thursday.

An investigation by the Davie Fire Department found the fire was started by a child playing with a lighter in a bedroom. Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told reporters Wednesday that some family members were home at the time of the fire, but everyone made it out safely.

Tyreek Hill (2).jpg Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL game in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 . AP Foto/Nick Wass

Davie Fire Chief Robert Taylor told The Associated Press that the investigation is closed.

Hill has not commented on the matter.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that he and the team support Hill.

“Your house is burning down and then you come back and look at it and there’s a leak there,” McDaniel said. “Yes, fortunately there is insurance and things like that. But it is not so easy. It’s an immediate life adjustment. That’s his safe place, his home, where he’s now dealing with insurance and living in a different place for the foreseeable future and all that. Without a doubt, it is a major stressor. Fortunately, ‘Reek has the support of his family and his teammates. “It’s not something you wish on anyone.”

He added that Hill was happy to be back with his teammates.

Hill (ankle) practiced fully Friday as the Dolphins prepare to host Buffalo on Sunday in a game that will decide the AFC East.

Source: AP