Baby reported missing in South Florida found safe and sound

Florida Police found a baby who had been reported missing safe and sound.

The little girl, just eight months old, was found in Pembroke Pines, Broward, after being last seen on Tuesday in the city of Davie, in the same county.

Authorities had issued a Florida AMBER Alert for Amelia Martinez, described as a 1-foot-tall, 35-pound baby with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) stated that the father picked her up at a daycare and then gave her to her mother.

The alert then indicated that the minor could be in the company of her mother, called Arys Martinez. Then the FDLE updated the information and detailed that both were in a white Toyota Camry, and that they could be traveling to Orlando.

Both parents had lost custody of their daughter, who is now in ChildNet custody.

Police reported that Amelia’s grandmother dropped her off at Little Hands in Learning daycare around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. At 1:40 pm her father, Jacob Howard, picked her up and gave her to Arys Martínez.

The baby was found inside a home with the help of the Pembroke Pines Police Department SWAT team.

Arys María Martínez and Jacob Alexander Howard, both 34 years old, have been together since 2021. The man has an extensive history of domestic violence and drug abuse.

It has not yet been revealed whether they will face charges.