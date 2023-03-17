Ubisoft chiude in Italia, ma lo studio di sviluppo di Milano will continue to operate | Game Division

Dopo the Benelux subsidiary, now Ubisoft says addio anche all’Italia. No, calm down: the studio of sviluppo di Milano, which gave me a gift and due to Mario + Rabbids giochi, will continue to operate. La società che ha chiuso i battenti era infatti quella commerciale, che già negli anni passati aveva subito diversi redimensionamenti.

I will have a very precise picture of the situation Wired has thought about, in a lungo article published in the giornata odierna. Ubisoft Italia has brought up a heavy redimensionamento to livello di organico, rhyming with appena 14 dependenti. From the first March 2023 the company is in liquidation and all quantities and dependents are state licensed. For how much it can be painful, it is in a series of hands that the French-Canadian publisher and sviluppatore is acting in a serious period of crisis. And she’s not the only one.

There are different reasons for which Ubisoft has taken this decision, but I know at the moment if it only speaks of a reorganization strategic business subsidiaries that operate in Europe. The stessa società afferma di non avere nessun tipo di dettagli da divulgare, as reported by a note published by its Wired. Alcune ipotesi potrebbero però essere ricondotte to the physical market, in netto decline, with the European subsidiaries that probably organize the distribution of stessi. Con un calo così netto delle copy retail, è very probabile che i publisher e le aziende intervenen dove ci sono più perdite, proprio come accaduto nella giornata odierna.

Ubisoft’s decision will probably follow that of many other divisions, although it is still ready to speak. Il 2023 continues I reported to register a negative trend per i dependenti del mundo tech, che si retrovano a fare i conti conti licenziamenti improvvisi ed enormi tagli al personale. I motivated A recession that is collapsing various countries in the world and a galloping inflation, which is seriously risking the inter-world economic quadro.

