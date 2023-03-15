UK and Germany intercept Russian plane

Mexico City.- British and German air force planes intercepted a Russian plane approaching Estonian airspace, Britain’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday, amid growing fears of an airborne clash between Russia and Ukraine.

Britain and Germany are conducting joint air surveillance operations in Estonia, part of NATO efforts to reinforce its eastern flank.

Typhoon jets responded on Tuesday after a Russian air-to-air refueling plane failed to communicate with Estonian air control, the British Ministry said. The Russian plane did not enter the airspace of Estonia, which is a member of NATO.

The Atlantic Alliance Baltic Air Surveillance Mission will continue until the end of April.

British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said “this joint British and German operation in the Baltic clearly demonstrates that we are determined to confront any possible threat to NATO’s borders, while showing our combined strength.”

Interceptions are routine: before the invasion of Ukraine, Alliance planes carried out about 400 Russian planes a year. The German Defense Ministry said Tuesday’s incident was the 28th time Luftwaffe planes had seen action since German forces went to Estonia last year.