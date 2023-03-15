Four men are executed in Puebla

Puebla.- Four men were shot to death aboard a vehicle at the San Sebastián de Aparicio Auxiliary Board in the Municipality of Puebla, Puebla.

The Secretary of Citizen Security of that City Council reported that policemen received a report of the collision of an Aveo car with a tree and detonations of firearms.

“The uniformed officers noticed five people injured by a firearm projectile, for which they requested support from emergency units,” he said.

Civil Protection paramedics came to the scene, who found that four of them were already dead, while another man was taken to a hospital.

Citizen security elements cordoned off the area and notified personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office for the corresponding proceedings.