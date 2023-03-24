+ Ukraine war in the news blog + | UN ‘deeply concerned’ by executions of prisoners of war

Day 393 since the beginning of the war: The UN is concerned about known executions. Scholz names an important condition for the end of the war. All information in the news blog.

United Nations concerned about executions in Ukraine war

9:39 p.m.: The United Nations is “deeply concerned” about the executions of up to 25 Russian and 15 Ukrainian prisoners of war in Ukraine. That said the head of the UN human rights commission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, on Friday at a press conference in Kiev. The crimes were “often committed immediately after being captured on the battlefield,” said Bogner. The UN is aware of ongoing investigations by the Ukrainian side in five cases with 22 victims. However, no convictions of perpetrators are known.

Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets contradicted the United Nations’ statement that there was no evidence that Russian prisoners of war were killed. Ukraine does not violate the rights of prisoners and abides by international agreements, he told the Telegram news channel. Bogner and her colleagues never addressed the allegations when they met him. At the same time, Lubinets pointed to a large number of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

On the Russian side, according to the UN, 11 of the 15 known executions were carried out by the Wagner mercenary group. In early March, a video of an alleged execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war caused widespread outrage around the world.

Nordic countries want to pool air defenses against Russia

5:53 p.m: Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark on Friday announced plans for a united Nordic air defense against a threat from Russia. A corresponding declaration of intent was signed last week at the Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany in the presence of high-ranking US military personnel, they said.

The aim is therefore to act together according to existing NATO requirements. The dovetailing of the air forces was triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Danish air force commander Jan Dam told Reuters. Together, the four countries had as many combat aircraft as a large European country.

Norway can contribute – including ordered machines – 57 F-16 and 52 F-35 fighter jets, Finland 62 F/A-18 and 64 F-35, Denmark 58 F-16 and 27 F-35, Sweden 90 Gripen. Altogether there are 390 machines. It was initially unclear how many of the machines are actually operational.

Scholz: “Russia must withdraw troops”

3:05 p.m.: According to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the war in Ukraine could end with a Russian troop withdrawal. “It is very clear how this war can end. Russia must withdraw troops,” said Scholz after the EU summit in Brussels. One must prevent Russia’s President Vladimir Putin from asserting himself with his imperialist goals and from using force to shift borders in Europe.

Olaf Scholz: The Chancellor calls on Russia to end the war. (Those: JOHANNA GERON)

Zelenskyj is to receive the Charlemagne Prize on May 14th

1:08 p.m.: The Charlemagne Prize is to be awarded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 14th. “We are working towards this date,” said a spokeswoman for the city of Aachen on Friday. Whether it really stays that way depends on further developments in Ukraine. Traditionally, the award ceremony takes place on Ascension Day (May 18), but this is not possible due to conflicting dates.