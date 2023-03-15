Ukraine war: Russia wants to recover US drone from Black Sea

Nikolai Patrushev, head of Russia’s National Security Council, claims that his country has the technical capabilities for what is considered a difficult salvage operation at sea.Image: IMAGO/SNA

March, 15

3:32 p.m .: Russia wants to recover US drones from the Black Sea

Russia’s military wants to recover the American reconnaissance drone that crashed over the Black Sea. “I don’t know if we’ll make it or not, but we have to try”, National Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev said on Russian television on Wednesday. The Russian army has the technical capabilities to do so, the military said.

According to US information, the unmanned drone, which was on a routine reconnaissance flight, was intercepted and damaged by two Russian fighter jets on Tuesday before being brought down by the US military. Moscow denies that one of its planes touched the machine’s propeller.

7.38 a.m .: Kiev defends US drones over the Black Sea

A drone dispute is currently causing a stir. The Ukrainian Air Force issued a statement following the military incident in the Black Sea. They defended the use of US reconnaissance drones there: “The Black Sea is not an inland sea of ​​Russia, as they have occupied the Sea of ​​Azov and consider it theirs,” said the spokesman for the Ukrainian air force, Yuriy Ihnat, on television in Kiev on Wednesday night. Because: Countries bordering the Black Sea are also NATO members, such as Turkey and Romania. The drones were therefore used on a legal basis.

The Black Sea borders both Russia as well as to Ukraine. But Moscow did not like the use of drones at all. After the incident, Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov criticized that the crashed US MQ-9 Reaper drone was being used thousands of kilometers from home near the Russian border. He classifies this as a “provocation”. According to Russia, the drone collects data for the Ukrainian armed forces in order to strike against Russia. This is an “inadmissible activity,” said Antonov. The crash once again exacerbated tensions between Moscow and Washington.

Die USA had invoked international law that allows deployment over neutral waters. A new US drone is already in use in place of the one that crashed, Ihnat said in Kiev. The incident occurred on Tuesday southeast of Ukraine’s Snake Island in the Black Sea.