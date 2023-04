Ukraine war: Ukraine sharply criticizes peace appeal by former SPD politicians

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Andriy Melnyk, has vehemently rejected the appeal for peace by some former SPD politicians. Image: German Press Agency GmbH / Michael Kappeler

The Russian war of aggression against the Ukraine has been going on for over a year now. While the first heavy German battle tanks were handed down on Ukrainian soil, the Kremlin said that the confrontation with the West would continue for a long time. In a new foreign policy doctrine, Vladimir Putin has USA declared the main enemy. Meanwhile, Kiev has had to admit a partial Russian success in the hard-fought Bachmut.

2. April

1:25 p.m .: Ukraine criticizes the peace appeal of former SPD politicians

Ukraine has sharply criticized a peace appeal by well-known German social democrats and trade unionists for a quick end to the Russian war of aggression. “Go to hell with your senile idea of ​​’quick truce’ and ‘peace with Russia to accomplish'”wrote Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk on Saturday Twitter. His successor as ambassador in Berlin, Oleksii Makeiev, told the German Press Agency: “This peace appeal is not an April Fool’s joke. It is pure cynicism towards the numerous victims of Russian aggression.”

The call “Make peace! Armistice and common security now!” was published in the “Berliner Zeitung” on Saturday. It was initiated by the historian Peter Brandt, a son of the former chancellor Willy Brandt (SPD), the former DGB chairman Reiner Hoffmann and the ex-Bundestag member Michael Müller (SPD). It is signed by many former functionaries of the SPD, the German Federation of Trade Unions (DGB), artists and scientists.

1.24 a.m .: Selenskyj criticizes the UN Security Council and calls for reform

Russia’s assumption of the presidency of the UN Security Council has unleashed a broad wave of criticism. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has also sharply criticized the decision and described it as evidence of the “bankruptcy” of international institutions. In addition, Zelenskyy said that he had spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron on the phone about the implementation of the “Ukraine peace plan”.

After Russia took over the chairmanship of the body, Zelenskyj has also called for a reform of the body. Only the day before, Russian artillery killed a five-month-old child and now he is taking over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council, Zelenskyy said in his daily video address on Saturday. It is “hard to imagine anything that (more clearly) proves the complete bankruptcy of such institutions.”

