Energy giant RWE relies on wind turbines made of wood

The ecological footprint in the production of wind turbines is to be reduced in this way.

The German energy company RWE is loud own information a cooperation with Modvion received. The Swedish company has specialized in the production of wind turbines in which the Laminated veneer lumber towers getting produced. Modvion claims that their wooden towers are more cost-effective, sustainable and easier to manufacture than traditional steel tower structures. The rotor blades are still made of resin, glass and carbon fibers, balsa wood and various polymers and metals. Modvion uses robotic manufacturing technology to produce the individual wooden segments, which can then be assembled on site. The wooden towers are also said to have the advantage that, due to their more flexible structure are better able to absorb wind loads and minimize what the turbines more stable and more durable might.

According to RWE, the wood is also proportional to its weight stronger than steel, resulting in lighter towers and thus less need for reinforcements. According to Modvion, a conventional tower is responsible for most of the emissions in the production of a wind turbine. RWE also wants to further reduce its ecological footprint with the wooden wind turbines. “The aim is to further increase the sustainability of wind power,” says Lars Borisson from RWE.