Walter Mercado: Today’s Horoscopes April 2, 2023

Find out what fate has in store for you this Sunday, April 2, 2023 with the best of horoscope of Walter Mercado

ARIES

Sunday to spend it in peace and enjoy leisure. You need to relax your mind and focus your thoughts towards positive situations and feelings. Meditate, pray, connect with your inner being, listen to your inner voice. Opportunities to progress financially present themselves and you should take advantage of them. Your affirmation today: “Loose and let go of what does not suit me.”

lucky numbers: 23, 18, 22.

TAURUS

The family takes a leading role on this day. The energy of the moon awakens in you a special interest in one of your closest relatives. You give your best. You join his pain and worries. You stand out for being a messenger of peace, love and hope to others. Watch your health. Your affirmation today: “I choose to release all negative feelings of my being.”

lucky numbers: 32, 6, 14.

GEMINI

It is important that you take care of living in the present. Feeding your pain with memories of the past or wanting to anticipate what may not happen is very exhausting and delays your spiritual progress. The energy of the moon and Saturn inclines you to heal everything from your past that anchors you and prevents you from being happy. Your affirmation today: “Peace is with me”.

lucky numbers: 41, 3, 28.

CANCER

Starting today you should focus on being more disciplined in economic matters. Avoid spending money on unnecessary treats or luxuries. Mercury makes it easy for you to educate yourself or be more cautious with your finances. The energy of the moon tempts your desire to give yourself whimsical gifts, but not necessary. Your affirmation today: “I am capable of creating good in myself.”

lucky numbers: 1, 39, 41.

LEO

The moon shakes your emotions on this day. You feel very responsible for everything that happens around you when in reality you are not. Take care of you. Flow and allow others in your environment to do so at their own pace. Your health and emotional stability is a priority. To love others you first have to love yourself. Your affirmation today: “I share with others what I want them to share with me.”

lucky numbers: 5, 31, 33.

VIRGO

Stability is what you will seek now and you will get it. Put your mind and heart into everything you do, focus on the present moment. Love and accept yourself as you are, not as others want you to be. Just as you feel inside, so will be what is reflected on your outside. Highlight your artistic skills.

lucky numbers: 21, 13, 50.

POUND

A communication you expected arrives and lifts your spirits. Everything that was in doubt materializes. A desperate waiting period for many Librans is over. Sentimental affairs are heading towards more stable and happy horizons. You demand that they value and respect you as you deserve. Your statement today: “I open myself to living the best days of my life.”

lucky numbers: 29, 30, 44.

SCORPION

During this day you receive a very special message, one that penetrates your mind and your heart. You meditate on what your life has been up to now. The moon inclines you to listen to a friendship that you admire and perceive as an example to follow. Health matters must be attended to and dealt with promptly. Your affirmation today: “I agree to be successful, healthy and prosperous.”

lucky numbers: 5, 25, 17.

SAGITTARIUS

Day to meditate on what has happened in recent weeks and how you can change the course of your life towards a more stable, happy and free of toxic dependencies. You value those who have given you their time, support, help and you have failed them. Forgive yourself and give yourself the opportunity to mend the waste. Your affirmation today: “I receive with gratitude everything that does me good.”

lucky numbers: 6, 34, 44.

CAPRICORN

Enjoy a day of peace and quiet. Let nothing alter your energy or bring negativity to your home. You are selective with whom you hang out, talk or share during this period. Your self-love grows and you defend yourself from everything that causes you stress, pain and anxiety. Give yourself a gift, you deserve it. Your affirmation today: “I love to feel happy and at peace.”

lucky numbers: 32, 11, 18.

AQUARIUM

The energy of the moon awakens your romantic, flirtatious, seductive and creative side. Take advantage of this energy to make money from what you love to do. You express your feelings to your partner in a unique way as only you know how to do it. If you are single, show yourself that a romance appears unexpectedly. Your statement today: “I am a student of the school of life.”

lucky numbers: 6, 29, 44.

PISCES

You feel empowered, full of energy to undertake a big change in your life. The energy of the moon drives you to overcome any fear or doubt you have when making a big decision. Your partner or partner supports you in everything. Consult experts before investing money or signing a contract. Your affirmation today: “It is correct to listen to other opinions.”

Lucky numbers: 51, 30, 25.

