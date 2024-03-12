UN delivers humanitarian aid to 663,000 people in Venezuela

CARACAS. – In January 2024, the HIM gave humanitarian aid to 663,000 Venezuelans. The data was provided by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Monday, March 11.

52% of the beneficiaries are women and girls. An important aspect is that the number of people served during the first month represents 12% of the goal established for this year. According to the UN, the objective is that in 2024 5.1 million people in extreme cases will be assisted. poverty In Venezuela.

OCHA attention in January was deployed in 220 of the 335 municipalities and in the 24 states of Venezuela. Regarding the distribution of the aid from the UN, nearly 483,000 people accessed some type of assistance to improve their food security and livelihoods. On the other hand, 56 thousand people benefited from water, sanitation and hygiene.

In addition, 133,000 people received health assistance and 10,000 in the educational area. According to the UN, 16,000 people “participated in awareness-raising activities” on protection against sexual exploitation and abuse.

UN distributes elements

In its 2023 report, OCHA records that 882,102 people received support through the distribution of 6.1 million food kits. Likewise, the HIM reported that 5.6 million school meals were delivered to more than 2,000 schools in 114 municipalities in 13 states of the country.

From January to December of last year, 72,520 people in Venezuela “were reached with projects focused on the rehabilitation of water, sanitation and hygiene systems in health establishments.”

