Union obliges barbecue feast

Goalkeeper Lennart Grill remains with Union Berlin. As the Irons announce, the 24-year-old will be under permanent contract from Bayer Leverkusen. At Union, the keeper will continue to act as a substitute for Frederik Rönnow (30). With regard to his whereabouts with the Berliners, Grill says: “Of course I’m glad that everything worked out and that both clubs were able to come to an agreement. I’m happy to be here and I’ll give everything to ensure that the team continues to be successful.”

Union brought Grill on loan from Leverkusen in the summer, so far there are six appearances on his account. Managing Director Sport Oliver Ruhnert says: “With Lennart’s signing, we have expanded our goalkeeping portfolio with a player in his prime. Especially in his games at the beginning of the season, he showed us what great potential he has with his performances and games without conceding – in the Bundesliga in Cologne, in the European Cup at St. Gilles and also in the DFB Cup against Heidenheim. This now needs to be developed further.”

