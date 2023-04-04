United States: Donald Trump’s first moments in New York court

Donald Trump appeared on Tuesday, April 4, in New York court. Update on the situation at the start of the evening, French time, with the correspondent Camille Guttin, present on the spot.

Donald Trump arrived in court in New York (United States) in the early evening, French time, Tuesday April 4. “The former president arrived just under an hour ago. He returned to the 15th floor of this court. We took his fingerprints first, and it seems that an agreement has been reached not to take the traditional photo, which is done for any defendant.“, reports Camille Guttin, special correspondent in New York.

A hearing of 10 to 15 minutes

Donald Trump wouldn’t wait otherwise”not in a cell like any warned“. “He should be presented in a few moments to a judge who will notify him of the various charges that are brought against him. Here too, Donald Trump should normally plead not guilty, and speak for himself“, adds the journalist. The hearing should last between 10 and 15 minutes, then the former president should then return to his private residence in Florida. He will hold a big speech there in the evening.