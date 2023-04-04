Trump’s defense charges against 34 accusations and describes them as repetitive – Hola News

New York, April 4 (EFE) totally political.”

“There is nothing (in the accusation). No federal crime is alleged, nor was (crime) committed against any state law. It does not allege what the falsified statement is. It’s really disappointing, it’s sad, and we’re going to fight him, his attorney Todd Blanche said after the hearing in which Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Blanche insisted to reporters outside the New York courthouse in Manhattan that she did not expect something like this to happen in the United States.

“Nobody expects this to happen to someone who was president of the United States,” said Trump’s lawyer, who insisted that he has not found “any surprise” in the statement of accusations.

Trump heard notification of the 34 charges against him today, all of them consisting of different types of “falsification of business records”, before leaving the courts and returning to his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

According to the accusation, his actions violate “article 175.10 of the Criminal Code” and are defined as an “attempt to defraud and commit another crime” and to hide it.

Eleven of them are related to bills issued by then-Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2016 to paying porn actress Stormy Daniels not to go public with a sexual encounter she had with Trump.