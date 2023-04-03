Upamecano: “Of course I felt sorry for Nagelsmann”

Dayot Upamecano sympathizes with the dismissed Julian Nagelsmann. “Of course I felt sorry for his dismissal. I also wrote him directly when I heard about it and thanked him.”, says the FC Bayern central defender on ‘Sport1’. Upamecano emphasizes: “He was an important coach for me, also in Leipzig, we worked together for almost five years and won a lot together. It’s definitely not a good time for him.”

But the 24-year-old Frenchman also has only positive words for his new coach Thomas Tuchel: “He’s a great coach, we all know that. The first few days with him were very positive, including the win against Dortmund, of course. We have a top team that always wants to win. That’s what we play football for.”

