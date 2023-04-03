Speculations about Nagelsmann’s Chelsea change: Clear reactions surprise

Julian Nagelsmann was released at Bayern almost two weeks ago. However, there are still numerous discussions about his departure. Image: dpa / Federico Gambarini

The dismissal of coach Julian Nagelsmann at FC Bayern is now more than a week ago. But there are still numerous discussions and rumors about the how of the departure.

Sky expert and German football legend Lothar Matthäus accused Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn of lying, who, on the other hand, countered this as “lacking stability and style” and criticized his former teammate as “the chief critic of German football”.

Only Julian Nagelsmann has not yet commented on his exit. And in the middle of this discussion comes the news that Chelsea FC has fired coach Graham Potter and, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Nagelsmann is a top candidate for the Londoners.

…

(read on)