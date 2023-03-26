US Democrat Ocasio-Cortez clearly against TikTok ban

In the debate about a possible ban on the popular short video app Tiktok in the USA, the Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reported to speak – on Tiktok. “I think so Tiktok banned should be? No “, the New York congresswoman said in her first and so far only video published on the platform on Friday evening.

Collect data without regulation

No social media platform has ever been banned in the US, he said Ocasio-Cortez. In her opinion, the debate misses the real problem – namely the lack of data protection in the USA. “Big social media companies are allowed to without significant regulation a lot very collect personal data“, said the politician. The USA is “one of the few industrialized countries in the world where there are no significant data protection laws”.

European GDPR as a positive example

As a counterexample, Ocasio-Cortez called the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). In her opinion, the solution is not to ban individual companies, but to “actually protect Americans from this kind of outrageous data collection”.

Ocasio-Cortez is for her large online following known. By Sunday morning, her first Tiktok post had been viewed over three million times. She is also one of the few Democrats involved in the Tiktok debate break with their party line. On Wednesday, her close party friend Jamaal Bowman, also a congressman from New York, warned against “xenophobic anti-China rhetoric”.