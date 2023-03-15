US drone intercepted: Russian ambassador calls on Washington to stop “hostile” flights

The Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, called on Wednesday March 15 for Washington to stop the flights « hostiles » near the Russian borders, after an American drone intercepted by Russian fighters crashed the day before in the Black Sea.

“We assume that the United States will refrain from further speculation in the media space and will cease flights near Russian borders”Anatoly Antonov said in a statement on Telegram. “We consider any action with the use of American armaments as openly hostile”he pointed out.

Russia “stays for pragmatic cooperation”

“Russia does not seek confrontation and stands for pragmatic cooperation in the interests of the peoples of our countries”assured Anatoly Antonov.

The United States on Tuesday accused the Russian air force of having “intercepted and rammed” an American Reaper drone over the Black Sea and caused it to fall. Russia has denied these accusations while acknowledging that two of its fighters intercepted an American drone which had been detected “in the area of ​​the Crimean Peninsula” and advanced ” in direction “ borders of Russia.

“The Russian fighters did not use their armaments”and did not come into contact with the flying drone “with transponders switched off” and had violated “the area of ​​the provisional airspace utilization regime established to conduct the special military operation” in Ukraine, according to the Russian military.