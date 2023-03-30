US lawyers ask Biden to stop more launches of GPT

US lawyers ask the FTC to stop further releases of OpenAI’s GPT, citing risks to privacy and public safety.

Earlier, a group of notables led by Musk called for a 6-month moratorium on AI research.

The lawyers claim that GPT does not meet the FTC’s transparency and accountability standards.

A group of lawyers from the United States filed with the FTC to stop further releases of GPT by OpenAI.

It is the technological ethics group of the “Center for Artificial Intelligence & Digital Policy” that asks the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to prevent OpenAI from continuing to release new versions of GPT, the software that is generating changes globally in almost all industries.

The presentation was made formal this Thursday, March 30, and the summary is available on the group’s website.

Among the arguments, the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy described GPT4 as “biased, misleading, and seriously risking privacy and public safety.”

OpenAI, a California-based company financially backed by Microsoft, released the fourth version of GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) artificial intelligence software in early March, thrilling millions of users with the versatility and the possibilities of use when copying human activities, from conversations to composing songs and summarizing long texts.

Access the Complete text of the lawyers’ complaint (PDF).

Before lawyers, notables ask for a brake on GPT

The lawyers’ protest follows the open letter in the form of a petition on futureoflife.org that was published by a group of notables on Wednesday led by Elon Musk.

The founding mogul of Tesla and CEO of Twitter and thousands of other businessmen and scientists signed a call to halt for six months research related to artificial intelligence (AI) such as ChatGPT and others. The argument used is that “they are very risky for all humanity.”

In the public call they demand that there be a moratorium until security systems are determined that include regulatory authorities, surveillance systems, techniques that are capable of distinguishing between the real and the false, and agencies capable of dealing with the “dramatic economic and political disturbances (especially for democracy) that AI will cause”.

Besides Musk, one of the most notable petition signers is renowned historian Yuval Noah Hariri.

The letter adds to what the founder of OpenAI, Sam Altman, said a few days ago regarding the advances made by AI systems.

“I’m a bit scared,” he said about the developments being used for “large-scale disinformation or cyber attacks.”

The lawyer group says that ChatGPT does not meet the FTC’s standards of being “transparent, fair, and empirically sound while promoting accountability.”

