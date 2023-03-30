MotoGP 23 will heat up the asphalt in June

Having delivered Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 a few months ago, Milestone is riding motorized two-wheelers again to announce the official release of MotoGP 23 on June 8, 2023. The title will be available on PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Series, Nintendo Switch and on PC via Steam. Video game riders will be able to find the circuits of the current season for the MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE categories, as well as all the riders registered for this current season.

The wild team

The Italians of Milestone seem not to have rested on their two ears, since the studio promises many changes for this next iteration. Career mode has been redesigned to provide a more immersive experience for players. The official press release mentions that “the implementation of crucial steps will affect their career plans which are based on their accomplished performances and the various decisions made“. The biker career will begin at the end of the Moto3 season and you will have to fight hard to be able to progress through the different classes, find a place of choice in a team, until you reach the top of the world championships. case, Milestone wanted to include an internal social network system in its career mode. Depending on the interactions with other competitors and teams, rivalries and friendships will arise, which will influence the behavior of the AIs on the tracks. will have undergone serious changes for a more realistic behavior of the opposing runners.

Regarding the quality of life of the players, the publisher announces a more accessible title thanks to a set of driving aids. This will be in addition to the return of the MotoGP Academy, schoolin game to master the subtleties of driving. Which will be much needed, as dynamic weather, long requested by fans, will finally be included in the 2023 edition.

Finally, online racing enthusiasts should be particularly pampered, because MotoGP 23 will include online multiplayer modes cross-play (excluding PC and Nintendo Switch). And for those who swear by local multiplayer, a split-screen two-player mode will be available (but not on Switch…).