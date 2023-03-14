US study on UFOs: Flying objects “defy physical laws”

© APA/AFP/DoD/HANDOUT / HANDOUT
Numerous descriptions and reports of UFO sightings have come to the public in the USA in recent years, some with photos and video recordings. Scientists are now working intensively on the analysis of the material, as well Avi Loeb from Harvard University and Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) at the Pentagon, the US Department of Defense. You now have that draft for an article submitted (which still needs to be peer reviewed) in which they refer to the physical limits of UFOs or UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena).
More skeptical than before
What often makes UFO sightings so extraordinary for witnesses is the speed and exceptional maneuverability of objects in the air. Actually, with such movements, there should be a lot of friction with the air, which should actually cause a glow. Also, an ionized envelope would need to appear, causing radio signatures to appear. Partially should see fireballs. According to the researchers, the fact that UFOs on previous recordings do not trigger any of these reactions indicates that measurement errors are more likely to be involved.
For example, according to Loeb and Kirkpatrick, distance measurements from instruments used to detect UFOs may be incorrect. How Popular Mechanics reportsthis conclusion comes as a surprise, since Avi Loeb was previously considered less skeptical about UFOs applied. The researcher made headlines in 2017 when he spotted the elongated object passing through the solar system Oumuamua referred to as a man-made object.
Asteroid as a mother ship for probes
Oumuamua a lot of space is also devoted to this in the new article. The two researchers develop a hypothetical scenario in which objects like Oumuamua are a species mothership could be for probes that come to earth and are observed here as UFOs. Propulsion methods previously known to mankind are used to philosophize about where in space an intelligent species that sends such probes off could be at home. The researchers rule out that extraterrestrial beings could be on board due to time and distance.
Senders in the neighborhood
It is interesting to conclude at what distance from Earth an alien species would have to live in order to send a probe exactly in the direction of the solar system. Loeb and Kirkpatrick consider the central region of the Milky Way improbable because the position of the solar system can hardly be calculated exactly due to spatial and temporal distance. So either a probe would come coincidentally through the solar system or the senders in much closer proximity as the center of the Milky Way.
Better data needed
In the end, all previous sensor data on UFOs are too imprecise, is the conclusion of the researchers. In order to prove the actual existence of the extraterrestrial flying objects, recordings are included much higher resolution required. Loeb also tries to make exactly such recordings. In 2021 he will have it at Harvard University Galileo Project started. In the future, the night sky will be observed all over the world with specially constructed observatories – in frequency ranges from infrared to visible light to the radio spectrum.