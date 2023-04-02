Vatican: Pope Francis presided over Palm Sunday Mass

Pope Francis presided over Palm Sunday Mass on April 2, the day after his discharge from hospital. A symbolic moment that launches the beginning of the Easter celebrations.

A little wave of the hand, l’air serious, tired, the day after he left the hospital where he was treated for bronchitis. On the morning of Sunday April 2, Pope Francis was present to celebrate the Palm Sunday Mass which marks the beginning of Holy Week. They were more than 30,000 believers to have gone to Saint Peter’s Square (Vatican)reassured to see the pope restored. “We are happy that everything is going well and that he is here today when we’re here, it’s perfect”confides a faithful.



Quitting is irrelevant

The leader of more than a billion Catholics is suffering from growing health problems. He chaired the mass but didn’t celebrate it as it often does since his knee aches and forces him to sit still. Pope Francis has repeatedly said that he could resign if his health were to deteriorate. weaken but last month he said it was not relevant.