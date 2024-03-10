Venezuelan bursts into the world of jewelry design

MIAMI. – The world of gems is a small space dominated, mainly by men. Trying to make a name for yourself within these circles that almost always pass the baton from generation to generation is a daunting task, and if you are a woman, it could be said that it is even more complicated.

For the young Venezuelan designer Constanza Viera García The obstacles he encountered along the way were not strong enough to prevent him from building a name that is increasingly gaining more respect not only within the jewelry market, but also in the world of fashion.

DIARIO LAS AMRICAS I spoke with this talented and creative businesswoman, who has achieved important goals in her career as a gemologist who already has ten years of experience.

-How did you start a jewelry company? What is your family history that collaborated with this venture?

Since I was little I have had a great love for accessories and jewelry, especially those that my grandmothers used. I started in the jewelry industry 10 years ago, founded a custom accessories company, started selling the pieces I liked and had others made for me. I was barely 22 years old at the time and was in college completing my graduate studies. Little by little I trained and learned a little more about the subject, getting involved in fine jewelry with the use of metals and precious stones. At that time I started a blog where I shared my knowledge and today it is a solid private jewelry company, Diamond Talesand that opened the way for me to become a jewelry designer.

To the surprise of most people in the jewelry industry, I do not come from a family that has worked with jewelry before, as it is generally a fairly closed industry, led by men and generations who have worked in it for years. a long time.

– Was there any particular experience or influence that led you to focus on creating high-end jewelry?

The influence towards the world of jewelry was quite organic, given that my passion grew little by little with the learning and knowledge of gems created by nature. When I started working with diamonds, my curiosity to know more and more about them was triggered and I dreamed of creating pieces that would last a lifetime.

– How is your brand born?

Diamond Tales, in particular, was born as a blog to educate people about jewelry, specifically diamonds, precious stones and metals. Jewelry has always been a somewhat mysterious industry, and at the time when I began my studies to be a Diamond Grader, the networks were not really being used to provide more information about this type of products.

Joyas1111.jpg Constanza Viera García uses stones from all over the world, from Colombian Emeralds to diamonds brought from India, Israel or Belgium. CORTESA/Constanza Viera Garca

– How do you come up with unique and distinctive designs for your jewelry?

My style is classic and elegant. For me, jewelry not only lasts a lifetime, but is made so that it can be passed down from generation to generation. Therefore, my designs are made to last over time. My distinctive touch is found in the details of the piece: smooth, soft, delicate lines, in which the stone is the protagonist, using little metal to make it stand out.

– Can you share the creative process behind the making of your pieces?

My pieces are usually unique, created specifically for each client. That is why before designing I take time to learn a little more about the tastes and style of the person who is going to wear the jewelry. Likewise, it is important to know in advance what occasion it represents: marriage, engagement, anniversary, birthday or a gift. A third important pillar is knowing the person’s lifestyle, because it greatly influences the design of the piece to ensure its durability. Once I have all this information at hand, I can begin to design and present an initial, completely personalized idea.

– What materials do you prioritize in your jewelry and how do you guarantee a high level of craftsmanship?

I only work with precious metals, that is, gold and platinum. He also mainly uses precious stones, such as diamonds, emeralds, sapphires and rubies, but sometimes he also works with other semi-precious stones that are very popular, such as aquamarine and garnet.

Very important is that I guarantee my clients a high level of excellence in the craftsmanship of the piece, by having jewelers who have more than 30 years of experience in the field. The projects are worked together with a network of professionals who complete the process.

– Where do the stones come from? You are Venezuelan, do you use any supplier from your country?

Yes, I am Venezuelan, but I move in a very international environment. I have lived in Miami, Florida for many years, and I have clients in many cities in the USA, Canada and Latin America.

The stones I use come from all over the world, from Colombian Emeralds to diamonds brought from India, Israel or Belgium. Sapphires can be brought from Asia, for example. The beauty of jewelry is that each of its components can have a different origin, coming together in a unique work of art for each client.

– What are the recognitions achieved?

In January 2024 I received an award as the Latin American Designer 2023 in Florida and as Emerging Latin American Designer in Canada. I am very grateful and proud to achieve these international recognitions after the incessant work I have done in the industry.

– Where do you aim your brand in the international market?

Currently, in addition to the USA, we have a very strong presence in the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. I would like to continue expanding my brand to the rest of the Latin American countries.

I am also working to expand to Europe, where I have plans to set up a face-to-face office in Spain to be closer to my clients and establish myself in that area.

– Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I am very excited about what can happen in the next 10 years. In this last decade, life has outlined a plan for me following my passion for jewelry, so it is very interesting to visualize what may happen in the future.

In the years to come I would like to give workshops to new clients, new companies. It is something that I am going to return to soon since I love sharing my knowledge with people interested in the subject.

However, I will have to combine it with my travels, as I see myself expanding with clients around the world. I see myself collaborating with great designers in the jewelry industry and I am curious to enter the world of auctions. We will see what opportunities come our way in the future. I would also love to participate as a mentor for a charity organization or create my own and have the opportunity to help people like 22-year-old Constanza, curious about entering the world of jewelry.