Veracruz judge is arrested for alleged corruption... released 70 prisoners in less than a year

Judge Florencio Hernandez Espinosa He had already been suspended from office for a year. Apparently, the investigations carried out during that time strengthened the accusations against him for receiving bribes in exchange for releasing criminals.

And not just any kind of criminals. In accordance with Political AnimalJudge Florencio Hernandez came to benefit subjects accused of pedophilia, homicide and kidnapping. Although in just seven months he would have freed 70 suspected criminals, his judging skills had been going on for a while.

Photo: pixabay-Daniel_B_photos

But hey, the fact is that yesterday, March 23, Judge Florencio Hernández was arrested… just when he was outside the Judiciary of the State of Veracruz, where he had gone to settle matters related to the suspension that was applied to him due to the corruption accusations against him.

The beautiful moment when he is arrested was recorded on video. The ministerial police officers called him “let’s see, dude, come over here” to make him answer to the authorities for the crimes charged against him: abuse of authority, breach of a legal duty, bribery and prisoner evasion.

Moment when judge Florencio Hernández is arrested / Screenshot

Florencia Hernández was in charge of the Coatzacoalcos Trial Court. According to sources from the Judiciary consulted by Political Animal, He came to free people accused of child abuse and, for this, he manipulated evidence.

But, as we mentioned at the beginning, the judge’s tricks are not recent… since 2016 there are records of accusations against him. That year, he was in charge of a Zongolica court and, for example, released a teacher accused of abusing three minors in a primary school.

Arrest of judge Florencio Hernández / Photo: Facebook/Jair García

According to what, at the time, members of the bar association pointed out, Florencio Hernández convinced the victims that this was the case because of “uses and customs.”

Despite the accusations against him, this judge intended to become head of the Veracruz Attorney General’s Office. He responded to the call in 2020, after the dismissal of the person who held the position at that time: Jorge Winklier Ortiz… ooooo another jewel of the judicial system who is now in prison, accused of forced disappearance.

