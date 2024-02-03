Victor Emmanuel of Savoy, son of the last king of Italy, dies at 86

Vctor Manuel de Saboya (Naples, 1937), son of the last king of Italy, Umberto II, He died this Saturday at the age of 86 at his home in Geneva for reasons that have not been revealed., as notified by the office of the Royal House of Savoy through a statement. This morning, February 3, 2024, at five past seven, His Royal Highness Victor Emmanuel of Savoy, Prince of Naples, died accompanied by all his loved ones. The place and date of his funeral will be communicated as soon as possible.

The eternal prince or king of May never reached his father’s throne, given the popular referendum that the country experienced in 1946 after the disaster of the Second World War.. The citizens decided to change the monarchy for a republic, which is still standing. Her father was going to name him monarch, but the final result left him with no options. Together with his family he went into exile to Portugal because the Constitution contained a law in which men belonging to the Savoy family had to leave the country. In 2002, the Italian Parliament abolished this measure.

A life full of controversy

Victor Manuel rebuilt his life in Corsica, where he met Marina Doria, Olympic water skiing champion, whom he married in 1970 in Las Vegas. A marriage that her father did not accept, who did not attend the wedding. Controversy has always accompanied him. The first of them, and the most serious, was his alleged connection with the murder of Dirk Hamera young German who was murdered with a gunshot wound while he was with his friends in Corsica.

It is said that this person tried to steal a boat that was property of the family. Vctor Manuel was never convicted after being acquitted by a Paris Court. This is not all, the prince attacked his cousin Amadeo of Aostaalso heir to the non-existent throne of Umberto II, during the wedding of the then princes of Asturias, Felipe and Letizia, current Spanish monarchs.

The king emeritus, his cousin, kicked him out of Zarzuela for this incident. After returning to Italy, back in 2006, He was arrested for an alleged scandal of corruption and exploitation of prostitutes at the Campione dItalia casino. Vctor Manuel has also had confrontations with the State to the point ofclaim 260 million euros and the assets that were confiscated when he went into exile in Portugal.