Video: Another girl is beaten outside the school

A few days after Norma Lizbeth died after being a victim of bullying, another case in the State of Mexico is denounced through social networks.

This is a minor who studies at the Secondary School Nicolás Bravo 0417, in the Municipality of Zumpango.

In a video that was shared on Twitter, the minor appears being attacked by a young woman encouraged by her companions.

According to people close to the case, the directors of the school distanced themselves from the facts, since this fight did not take place in their facilities.

However, the attacks on the minor did not stop that afternoon that she was beaten, as her close relatives have been threatened for reporting them.

The educational or ministerial authorities have ruled on this case of bullying, despite the fact that the death of Norma Lizbeth was reported in recent days.

And SEP regrets the death of Norma

The federal Ministry of Public Education positioned itself on the death of Normal Lizbeth.

“We deeply regret the sensitive death of a student from secondary school 518 Annex to the Normal of Teotihuacán, State of Mexico and we express our solidarity with parents, family, friends and colleagues,” the agency said through its Twitter account.