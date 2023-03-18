Confrontation between CJNG and La Familia Michoacana left two dead and 10 injured

Agents from the Civil Guard, SEDENA and the National Guard managed to recover 6 vehicles and detain 4 people in Uruapan, Zamora, Apatzingán, Madero and Buenavista. Photo: Twitter/SSeguridad_Mich

A confrontation between the Jalisco New Generation Carteln (CJNG) and the Michoacan Family left two dead and ten injured in two municipalities in the state of Michoacan.

The State Attorney General’s Office explained that the events began on the afternoon of this Friday, March 17, in the municipality of susupuatobut the confrontation he moved to Zitacuaro.

According to local media, during the confrontation, the members of these cartels attacked personnel from the Municipal police, Civil Guard from Michoacan and of the National Guardleaving three elements of these corporations injured.

Due to these events, a strong operation was mounted by the three levels of government where four people were arrested and six vehicles were recovered.

“Agents of the Civil Guard, sedena and National Guard They managed to recover 6 vehicles and detained 4 people in Uruapan, Zamora, Apatzingán, Madero and Buenavista,” reported the Department of Public Security of Michoacan.

This confrontation occurs just seven days after another clash between the CJNGbut with members of The Viagra happened in Uruapanwhich left three dead and fifteen people arrested.

The first reports indicated that the violent events began at two in the afternoon on Friday, March 10, and continued around four.

The clashes were reported in Uruapan, Good view and Tepalcatepecso elements of the Mexican Army, National Guard and the Civil Guard of Michoacan They deployed a strong operation in these municipalities.

Local media reported that in Uruapan, the attacks were carried out in the towns of weaving, Volga River and Santa Rosawhere there were roadblocks with cargo vehicles, while the members of Viagrassame as they belong to United Cartelsthey broke the asphalt of some roads to make it difficult for the authorities to advance.

Recordings shared on social networks show the battle between these antagonistic groups that maintain a strong dispute for control of the state.



The Secretariat of Public Security of Michoacán (SSP) explained that 3 men who died from firearms injuries were located, while 15 people were arrested.

“We secured 10 firearms, cartridges, chargers and tactical equipment, after the report of shots in the Tejerías and Planetario neighborhoods,” the local agency specified.

The authorities seized an arsenal after a confrontation between the CJNG and Los Viagras. Photo: SSP-Michoacán

Meanwhile, the newspaper El Universal reported that in the municipality of Buenavista, in the community of Punta de Agua, members of the CJNG attacked the villagers, leaving one person murdered.

While in the town of El Montoso, the alleged hitmen from the organization of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias El Mencho, slit the throats of two young men: one died and the other was transferred to a private clinic in the municipality of Tepalcatepec, it is unknown if he survived the attack. heinous attack.

Neither the local nor federal authorities clarified whether the murdered persons mentioned by El Universal correspond to the corpses reported by the SSP.

The Citizen Intelligence Unit reported on its Twitter account that members of United Cartels burned vehicles for one of their missing leaders. Is about Heladio Cisnerosalias La Sirena, who was allegedly deprived of his liberty that Friday morning.

Heladio Cisneros, aka La Sirena. Photo: UnityofInteli5

“After his escorts were brutally murdered this morning, relatives of Heladio Cisneros requested help to locate the regional head of Cárteles Unidos, it is feared that the Jaliscos took him to do something bad to him,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Michoacan has been submerged in a wave of violence for some years, since the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and United CartelsThey dispute the territory.

According to the site InSightCrimethe organization of United Cartels (CU) arose from an alliance between the Tepalcatepec cartel, Los Viagras and other groups to repel the advances of the CJNG in Michoacan.