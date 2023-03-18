Memphis Grizzlies takes victory against San Antonio Spurs by 120-126

San Antonio Spurs – Memphis Grizzlies: Result, summary and live statistics of the NBA game

Memphis Grizzlies took victory over san antonio spurs as a visitor by 120-126 in a new day of the NBA. On the previous day, the San Antonio Spurs players were defeated at home against dallas mavericks by 128-137, adding a total of four straight losses in the last five games, while the Memphis Grizzlies also lost at home with Miami Heat by 138-119. With this result, Memphis Grizzlies which would allow him to qualify for the Play-offs with 42 games won out of 69 played. For his part, san antonio spursAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 18 games won out of 70 played.

The first quarter had several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals got a 11-2 run during the quarter, although in the end the local team ended up distancing themselves and concluded with a result of 35-26. Later, during the second quarter, the players of san antonio spurs They managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, they got another 13-2 run and went on to win by 26 points (69-43) during the quarter, which ended with a 34-20 run. After this, the players reached the break with a 69-46 score.

During the third quarter, the players from Memphis Grizzlies They managed to get closer on the scoreboard until they tied the game, reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter until ending with a partial result of 24-35 and a total of 93-81. Finally, in the last quarter, the visiting team managed to overcome the game until reaching the tie, reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter and the fourth ended with a partial result of 16-28. After all this, the game reached the end of the quarter with a tie at 109-109, for which an extension was necessary to determine the winner.

During the overtime he dominated fundamentally Memphis Grizzliesmade the maximum difference (six points) at the end of overtime and finished with a partial result of 11-17, with the final result of the match being 120-126 in favor of Memphis Grizzlies.

The next clash will face Memphis Grizzlies with Golden State Warriors in it FedExForum. For his part, at the next meeting, san antonio spurs you will see the faces with atlanta hawks in it AT&T Center.