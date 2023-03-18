Armed civilians attacked elements of the Sedena in the Sierra de Guerrero

The elements of the Sedena were attacked by armed civilians Photo: Cuartoscuro

The Coordination Table for the Construction of Peace of the state of Guerrero informed the night of this Friday, March 17, that elements of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) were attacked with bullets by armed civilians while they were conducting surveillance tours.

It may interest you: Why cocaine seizures increased 176% in Mexico during 2022

In a statement, the Coordination explained that the confrontation took place in the mountain community of El Pescado, in the municipality of Coyuca of Catalanin the region of Hot Earth of the state.

According to the first reports, the military were carrying out surveillance tours to inhibit crime in mountain communities in the regions of big coast and Hot Earthwhen the confrontation took place.

It may interest you: Marble floors and quarry columns, this is how the leaders of the Michoacán Family lived in Petatlán

“Information will continue, as the place is reached, which is located in the most rugged part of the mountains,” explained the agency, which assured that Security elements of the three levels of government move to this site to verify this fact.

The Coordination Table for the Construction of Peace of the state of Guerrero made the facts known. Photo: facebook.com/ConstrucciondePazGuerrero

Up to now, no pronouncement has been made Secretary of National Defense about these facts.

It may interest you: One fell for the LeBarón family massacre: “One less criminal on the streets”

Information in development….