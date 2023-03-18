Armed civilians attacked elements of the Sedena in the Sierra de Guerrero

The Coordination Table for the Construction of Peace of the state of Guerrero informed the night of this Friday, March 17, that elements of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) were attacked with bullets by armed civilians while they were conducting surveillance tours.
In a statement, the Coordination explained that the confrontation took place in the mountain community of El Pescado, in the municipality of Coyuca of Catalanin the region of Hot Earth of the state.
According to the first reports, the military were carrying out surveillance tours to inhibit crime in mountain communities in the regions of big coast and Hot Earthwhen the confrontation took place.
“Information will continue, as the place is reached, which is located in the most rugged part of the mountains,” explained the agency, which assured that Security elements of the three levels of government move to this site to verify this fact.
Up to now, no pronouncement has been made Secretary of National Defense about these facts.
Information in development….