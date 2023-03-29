Vigil for Malvinas: 41 years after the war, the popular tribute is reissued

41 years after the Malvinas war and within the framework of 40 years of democracy in the country, a new vigil meeting will take place next Saturday, April 1, with the presentation of artists who will interpret songs from the popular repertoire. The activity is organized by the Municipality of Rosario, the Center for Ex-Soldiers Combatants in Malvinas de Rosario (Association of Ex-Combatants) and Generación Malvinas.

The meeting will be from 5:00 p.m. in front of the National Flag Monument, next to the Malvinas Cenotaph, and will have interactive tents where different groups will be providing information on the Malvinas feat and other topics of social interest. The initiative began in 2020 with the objective of expanding what Malvinas means for the community and its articulation with different social, sports organizations and educational centers.

They will say present Malvinas Generation, National University of Rosario, Malvinas on the Skin, Women and Malvinas, Teachers and Original Peoples, TGD Padres TEA Rosario, plastic artists (Noke, Rubén Pérez Barrio, El Palomo), Pami, Rosarina Football Association, Forum P y P and Permanent Tribute to Malvinas VGG, among others.

“Each vigil is more difficult because there are colleagues who are not there and those who do need our help. This is a very important date for us because it is a way of honoring and honoring, an act of memory for the entire community,” said Omar De Benedetto, a member of the Center for Former Combatant Soldiers in Malvinas de Rosario.

From early on, prominent artists of local culture will offer their music to those present: Monchito Merlo, La Vanidosa, Amapola, Girda y los del Alba, Huahui Basualdo, Mariela Carabajal, Luciano Jazmín, Daniela Lesté, Vicky Alancay, Conectando Mundos Dance Company , Los Vándalos, Oasis, Escape Libre and Ballet Lizi Bellini, among others.

“We invite you this Saturday to get in touch with the Malvinas cause and above all pay tribute to our heroes. The vigil has highlighted a space that was intimate, of the family, which was lived at the beginning in the center of ex-combatants, in many homes, houses, as a difficult moment, of mixed emotions, and with the passage of time was turning into a meeting with the rest of society. The people of the city of Rosario have always been very affectionate in this sense and expressed their respect for our peers in public acts. This year, 41 years after the start of the war, it is important to remember those who gave their lives for their country, honor them through their presence and share it with a little popular music. The Malvinas cause is part of our present and also of the future,” said Ever Arnoldo, a reference for Generación Malvinas.