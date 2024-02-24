Wanda Nara talks again about her intimate relationships with Mauro Icardi

Wanda Nara doesn’t stop. Mexico, Turkey, Argentina, Italy… The media entrepreneur lives on top of a plane to fulfill her multiple professional commitments: her role as host of MasterChef in her native country, her work as host of a new Netflix show and her career. musical. In the midst of a promotional campaign for her second single, O bicho vai pegan, Mauro Icardi’s wife once again talks about her intimate relationships with the footballer, a topic that she recently gave juicy details about.

At the presentation of her new song, a journalist was interested in the music that Wanda Nara liked to listen to when having intimate relations with her husband. A question that, of course, the Argentine did not avoid and answered with her usual naturalness. With no one. I like it with my soundshe responded in statements collected by the media TN Show.

Married for a decade, the truth is that Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi are going through their best moment after countless scandals in the media in recent years where there was no shortage of disloyalty on the part of the player. Today, marriage is better than ever and proof of this is that They do not rule out going through the altar again this year to celebrate their love.

His first night with Icardi

It is not the first time that Wanda Nara has spoken openly about her sexual relationships with the father of her two daughters, Francesca and Isabella. In an interview on the Rumis program within the La casa del streaming cycle, the influencer already gave details of her first night of passion with Mauro Icardi that It took place in l’s bachelor apartment.

Two hundred women must have passed through that mattress, but after me, it was total destruction. The mattress was no longer useful. I remember the pain she had in her body the next day because she wasn’t used to giving it her all. I took ibuprofen every four hours, he came to say in front of his sister Zaira Nara. I believe that if that night had not worked, everything that happened to us would not have happened, he added.

Wanda Nara also wanted to share in Rumis the curious anecdote that she starred in after this sexual encounter. I went to the Disney Store and bought him a teddy bear and filled it with my perfume.. Even more toxic: I left him a written letter with the song Colgado en tus manos by Carlos Baute.he stated between laughs.