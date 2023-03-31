“We are in contact”: Barcelona is excited about the possible return of Lionel Messi

Guys, now we’re excited again… The song that represented Argentina in Qatar 2022 couldn’t better reflect the feelings of Barcelona fans. Once again, it is said that Lionel Messi could return to the club of his loves and now there is a much clearer intention.

So Rafael Yuste, vice president of Barcelona, no longer hides what was an open secret. The Blaugrana club wants Messi to return to what was his home for years, although this does not mean that negotiations are advanced. For now, we will talk about contact.

Lionel Messi in his time with Barcelona / Getty Images

“Leo and his family know how fond I am of them. I participated in the negotiations that unfortunately did not lead to success. I have the thorn in me that Leo could not continue in our club. If we are talking about Masia and grassroots football, we are talking about Messi. We are in contact with them, yes.

“I would love for him to come back and I think the fans too because beautiful stories in life have to have a happy ending. We are in love with Messi and I think that Messi is in love with Barça and the city of Barcelona“Yuste explained at a press conference.

However, Barcelona have many details to contemplate if they want to make Messi’s return come true. For example, you have to present a viability and income plan to Javier Tebas, president of the League, and negotiate with PSG.

And to all this, what happens with the PSG between the rumors of Messi and Barcelona?

Although there is nothing confirmed, it is rumored that Messi’s days in Paris are numbered. The reality is that not only Barcelona seeks to hire him, because Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia seeks to compete with Al-Nassr and the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

What is true is that Barça is not looking for PSG to see their intentions as a sudden move. On the contrary, Rafael Yuste accepts that there are many points to line up for Leo Messi to wear the colors of the culé squad again.

“There is no attack plan because I don’t want PSG to take it like that. If this comes out, it will be because fate makes you return to where you have to return. If we could put all the conditions together and return Leo to Barcelona, ​​it would be the perfect ending to a very happy story.“.

Getty Images

